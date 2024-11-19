WhatsApp Updates the Call Info UI in The Latest Android Beta

We have been covering WhatsApp closely for months, and one string seems common lately. Meta is trying to improve WhatsApp’s user experience by making its UI more informative and streamlined. This is also visible in their new beat test, which brings a new call info page to the app.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.24.24.19 for Android brings a new call info page design to the messaging app. This new page looks similar to the chat info page, with a large profile picture at the top and shortcuts to messaging, voice calling, and video calling under the picture. It also shows their contact number followed by your recent call logs with them.

New call Info page (Left) / Old call Info Page (Right)

The new look aligns with the rest of the new UI, further streamlining the interface. You can see how it differs from the older version in the screenshots attached above. According to WABetaInfo, some beta users are also receiving an updated call logs UI. The new system groups calls by contact instead of sorting them by date and time.

These changes are currently in beta stages, so unless you are a beta tester of the app, you will have to wait for your turn as these make their way to stable release.

These minor changes go a long way in improving the overall consistency and usage of the app. But, I wish that the call info and the chat info page would merge into one. That way, I can jump into the call and other contact details without having to go to their profile page separately.

That’s just wishful thinking from my end, but I feel that it would streamline the app further. Tell us your thoughts on these new changes in the comments below.