WhatsApp’s Upcoming Feature Will Help You Bid Language Barriers Adieu

WhatsApp is the preferred messaging service for individuals and businesses across the globe. But what happens when you have to interact with someone who speaks a different tongue than yours? Well, the team at WhatsApp is exploring a solution for this as the new beta update for the messaging app hints at an in-app translation feature.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.24.26.9 for Android brings a Translation options feature to chat and channel updates. This can be accessed from the chat or channel info page, where you can toggle on whether you want all messages and updates to be translated as well as, choose the languages to be translated.

You will have to download the language package on your device first to use this feature. That is because, WhatsApp will carry out all translations on the device. This ensures that none of your private data hits the web, and stays secure and encrypted as the messaging service promises.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

The on-device translation will have its cons, as it won’t be as accurate as when using Google Lens to translate. I am sure that it would have a hard time translating nuanced sentences and quotes properly. But this is a trade-off that you will have to accept in order to keep your chat history and data safe. The feature is only available to a limited number of beta testers and come to everyone soon.

While I usually kept the Gboard’s translate feature handy to translate messages, I feel an in-app solution will definitely help improve the conversation. But what are your thoughts about this feature? Let us know in the comments section below.