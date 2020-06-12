WhatsApp is working on a handful of new features behind the scenes. As reported by reliable WhatsApp-related tipster WABetaInfo, some of the upcoming features are the ability to search by date and ShareChat integration among others.

Search by Date

As the name suggests, the feature will let you filter and search messages from a particular date – a feature that has been present in popular WhatsApp alternatives like Telegram for quite a while now.

WhatsApp will show a new Calendar icon in the in-chat Search page once the feature goes live. Tapping the calendar icon will open a date picker that you can use to filter the messages.

Although WABetaInfo has spotted the feature on iOS, we could expect the company to make it available on Android as well. That said, do note that the feature is not live in either of the platforms just yet.

ShareChat Integration

WhatsApp will soon support native playback of videos from homegrown social media platform ShareChat. With this update, you will be able to play ShareChat videos right inside WhatsApp without leaving the app. The messaging app already supports inline video playback from Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

From one of the images shared by WABetaInfo, it is evident that the company will add PiP support as well. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS whenever WhatsApp rolls it out.

Storage Use Redesign

WhatsApp is also looking to declutter the ‘Storage usage’ section. It will be separated into two sections – Large files and Forwarded files. Yes, you can finally bulk delete all those annoying forward images and videos in a few taps.

Once you’re in either of these new sections, you get the option to sort by newest, oldest, and by size.

Clear Except Starred

WhatsApp will also apparently let you delete all messages except starred ones in a chat. This can be useful to clear up conversation history while keeping all essential messages backed up.

In addition, the company will add the option to clear all media except starred messages in the redesigned Storage Use section.

Search Image on Web for iOS

While WhatsApp beta users have the option to verify forwarded messages by searching it on the web, the company plans to roll out the same for images as well. You can possibly learn whether a stock image has been altered or whether it’s an older image that’s only being circulated to wreak havoc in strenuous times.

In case you’re unaware, Search Messages on Web feature performs a quick Google search so that you can get a brief context to judge the forwarded message’s legitimacy.

New Chat Bubble Color in Dark Mode

Although WhatsApp did finally bring dark mode, the overall color selection is not something dark mode enthusiasts would endorse. Well, it appears like the company is experimenting with a new lighter shade of green (pictured below) in an attempt to set things right.

While I’m not much impressed with the new bubble’s color, it looks better than the dark green color WhatsApp currently uses for its chat bubbles.

So, those are all of the new features that would be coming to WhatsApp in the next few months. Which feature are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.