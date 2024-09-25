WhatsApp Brings Read All Messages Feature; Here’s How It Works

If you’re an active WhatsApp user, you will know that the unread anxiety is all too real. With those chats piling up, it’s understandable that you fail to tend to all of them. Now, WhatsApp is testing out a new feature in beta, which will allow users to mark all chats as read in one go.

According to WABetaInfo, the new Read All feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.19. Moreover, the feature can easily be accessed and used in a few taps. We have been able to get our hands on the feature on WhatsApp’s Android beta, and here’s how it works:

Once you head over to the WhatsApp Android app, tap on the three-dot icon at the top right of your chats list.

at the top right of your chats list. Then, simply tap on Read all from the overflowing menu and that’s it.

With that, all your unread chats on WhatsApp will be marked as read instantly. However, do note that the feature is limited to Android beta testers of WhatsApp right now. But, going by WhatsApp’s track record, iOS users can expect to get the feature soon.

The Read All messages feature on WhatsApp is pretty convenient for those who receive a tad too many group messages or have a huge number of contacts on the platform. So, understandably, these users have it worse and are seeing more unread messages than others.

During our testing, we also noticed that the Archived chats with unread messages are not affected by the feature. So, if you want to save some particular unread messages to get back to them later, you can simply archive them on WhatsApp before marking all chats as read. So, that’s a nifty little trick.

It goes without saying that this is definitely a quality-of-life feature that lets users manage their WhatsApp chats better.