WhatsApp Adds In-App Chat Support on Android and iOS; Here’s How It Works

In addition to a plethora of features WhatsApp has been testing recently, the messaging giant is now rolling out a new feature that will extend chat support to users within the app. The feature, which was removed from WhatsApp’s beta versions without any reason in the recent past, is now making a comeback. Here’s how it will work.

WhatsApp In-App Support Gets Introduced

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing in-app support for both WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.3.5 and beta for iOS version 22.2.72.

The feature will provide users with the help they need from the Meta-owned messaging platform right from a WhatsApp chat, thus, saving them from any hassle.

While the feature is said to be currently rolling out for beta users, it has also started reaching WhatsApp’s stable version. We have checked its availability for ourselves and can access the in-app chat support on the stable version for iOS. That means in-app chat support is soon to reach all WhatsApp users.

To access it, you can head to the WhatsApp Settings -> Help -> Contact Us. Once there, you will be asked to type in the issue you are facing, following which WhatsApp will get in touch with you via a chat to help you resolve the matter. The in-app support feature also has an option for you to share your device information (model, settings, and more) with WhatsApp and an option to send the details via email. Here’s how it will look like:

Additionally, it is revealed that WhatsApp will ask for your information such as phone number, network details, and more to figure out the problem and provide a possible solution.

Moreover, you should remember that the official WhatsApp account will always include a green verified checkmark when it reaches out to you. Hence, do not fall for people disguising themselves as WhatsApp representatives trying to scam you.

This development comes in addition to the various WhatsApp features being beta-tested. The list includes redesigned contact info page, the introduction of a Community section, new drawing tools and chat bubble colors, message reactions, and loads more.

Are you seeing the new in-app chat support option on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments below!