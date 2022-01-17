WhatsApp to Add New Drawing Tools on Android, New Chat Bubble Color on Desktop

Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has been working on several new features for its Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac apps. Now, as per recent reports, the company is testing new drawing tools on its Android app and a new dark-theme color for chat bubbles to its desktop app.

New WhatsApp Features for Android and Desktop

Starting with the new drawing tools, as per a recent report by reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the messaging giant is working on two new pencil tools for its image and video editor. The new pencil tools will allow users to choose the thickness of their drawings. You can check out an early preview of the feature in the screenshot below.

As you can see in the image, there are two new options for the pencil tool in the image/ video editor on WhatsApp for Android. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.22.3.5) and is currently under development. It will reportedly roll out with a future update on Android devices.

Coming to the next feature, it is for WhatsApp on Windows and Mac. As per WABetaInfo, the company has started rolling out a new update (v2.2201.2.0), with the same build number as the WhatsApp UWP beta version, for its desktop client. It brings a new color for the chat bubbles while using the app in a dark theme. You can see the color difference right here:

As you can see in the comparison image above, the new chat bubbles have a darker shade of green as compared to the older chat bubbles. This is in line with the changes in WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS rolled out by the company previously.

So, these are some of the new features coming to WhatsApp in the next few weeks. We will share more updates once these features start rolling out to the public, so stay tuned.