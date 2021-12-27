WhatsApp to Redesign Contact Info Page, Add Search Filters for Businesses, and More

WhatsApp has been working on several new features and changes for its platform for both its Android and iOS apps. New leaks suggest that the popular messaging platform is planning to get a redesigned contact info page, search filters for businesses, and more. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Upcoming WhatsApp Features

WABetaInfo recently revealed that WhatsApp is aiming to redesign the Contact Info page for both Android and iOS users. Although, Android users are expected to get it later on. A screenshot of the said Contact Info page has been shared, which hints at a page similar to the Business Info page, which the company introduced with a previous beta update for iOS.

Image: WABetaInfo

The redesigned Contact Info page also looks similar to the default contact cards on iOS, though users can open and update their WhatsApp status from this page. Additionally, there is a new Search shortcut button on the new Contact Info page that will, presumably, let users search for media, texts, and other content shared with a WhatsApp contact.

Search Filters for Businesses

In another report, WABetaInfo states that WhatsApp will soon introduce a new way for users to search for nearby businesses within the app, which will act as a business directory within the app. For those who don’t know, WhatsApp started testing out the ability to search for businesses within the app in Brazil earlier this year.

It is suggested that a new interface is being tested to let users filter nearby businesses. This will ease the search process and explore more businesses nearby. You can check out the preview of the new UI in the image right below.

Image: WABetaInfo

As you can see, users will soon be able to search for specific types of business accounts on WhatsApp using pre-set filters like Grocery Store, Restaurant, Clothing, and more. Although there is no information on when the feature will be available for users, it is reported that it will be available for both Android and iOS users in the future.

WhatsApp Group Community

Additionally, WhatsApp is expected to soon let group admins create a community of groups in WhatsApp. A community in WhatsApp will be a private place for groups where group admins have more control over the members. It will also let them link their existing groups to communities to create a broader group.

Image: WABetaInfo

It was previously spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.21.25.17 and has now been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta update (v2.22.1.1) for iOS. This means the feature can launch soon. However, WABetaInfo notes that it is still under development and there is no information on when it will be available.

Since there’s no word on when exactly these features will be introduced, it’s best to wait for an official word. We’ll keep you in the loop and report on further updates in the coming days. So, stay tuned. Also, let us know which one of the above features has you excited in the comments below.