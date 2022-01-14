WhatsApp Adds Message Reaction Settings Hinting at its Imminent Launch

Amongst a plethora of features, WhatsApp is expected to get message reactions are a prominent one. The Meta-owned messaging platform is expected to introduce the ability to react to messages for a while and a recently added Settings for the feature suggests that it is coming pretty soon.

WhatsApp Message Reactions Launching Soon

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS’ beta version 2.22.2.72 has added a new settings section for the management of message reaction notifications. These settings will provide you with an option to disable or enable notifications when someone reacts to your message. There’s also a Sound option for you to choose the message tone.

This setting is applicable for both individual and group chats. However, one thing to note is that WhatsApp beta testers on iOS can’t still react to messages. Anmol from our team can see the new message reaction settings on his iPhone X. Here’s a look at how it appears:

This ability has been in the news for a while and it was recently spotted on WhatsApp for Android. The first look at the WhatsApp message reactions suggests that people will be able to react to messages with 7 emoji options. There are chances that WhatsApp, much like Instagram message reactions, will let you choose from the various supported emojis instead of limiting to a set of emojis.

This new WhatsApp feature will be similar to how people can react on Facebook Messenger and posts, Twitter, and now on Snapchat too. Snapchat, although, has Bitmoji reactions instead of going for plain emoji ones. However, it remains to be seen when exactly the feature will officially reach WhatsApp. Considering it has its own settings now, we might use the feature soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is seen adding more features. It has recently added the ability to play voice messages in the background and is soon to introduce a new chat list and contact info UI, a Communities section for group admins, and much more. We will let you know once these features are available for everyone, so stay tuned.