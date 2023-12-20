WhatsApp Tests Audio Sharing over Video Calls: Here’s How It Will Work

Every day we get to hear about some new features cooking at WhatsApp HQ, and in the latest beta update, we learn that the messaging app is going to add music/audio-sharing soon. The feature will work when screen sharing is active in an ongoing video call. With this feature, users will be able to share device audio while screen sharing with others.

First spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp Android beta update 2.23.26.18, this feature is currently in development. The beta can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The addition of this feature will open a new horizon for video calling on WhatsApp, similar to what Apple has done with the SharePlay feature in FaceTime on iPhone and Mac.

As you can see in the screenshot below, when this feature first reaches you, a pop-up will appear in the app when you are screen sharing on WhatsApp. If allowed, all the participants on the call will be able to collectively listen to any music or audio that is playing on your device.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

The feature won’t work if you are not sharing your screen or on a voice call. Though it’s not clear at this point, I am sure WhatsApp will add an option to mute or stop audio sharing even while screen sharing is active.

Given that the feature is still under development, there is no exact date as to when it will become available for all users. The addition of music and audio sharing may open the door for the Meta-owned messaging service to a more professional environment. Given its current user base, I can easily imagine businesses utilizing WhatsApp as an alternative to other video conferencing apps.

Personally, I’m going to use this feature to host watch parties in my friend groups regularly. This feature will make binging shows and watching movies a lot more fun. Hopefully, it arrives on the desktop version of the app as well.

What are your thoughts on the inclusion of music/ audio sharing on WhatsApp? Do tell us in the comments below.