WhatsApp Rolls out New Status Likes and Mention Feature

There is no doubt that anyone who is on WhatsApp, absolutely loves its status updates feature and the Meta-owned company is making it even better with two new features. The first one is the ability to like status updates, and the other one is private mentions. Both these features were in beta a while, but now officially making their way to everyone’s devices.

Status likes lets you quickly send a like reaction to the person who has shared the status. You just have to tap the heart icon next to the caption bar on WhatsApp to like the status. Likes are private. So only you and the person whose status you liked will know about it, and they can see it in the viewers list. This just makes it easy to interact and reply to someone’s status updates.

Another new feature is the Private mentions for WhatsApp Status. Think of it similar to tagging someone to your story on Instagram except, only you and the person who mentioned you knows about it. In short, only the person you mention will know about it, everyone else won’t see your status.

Those you have mentioned can also reshare your status as theirs, but no one else will have a clue about it. This is a neat way to keep things secret between you and your special someone. These features are rolling out for everyone and should be available to you pretty soon.

These new features are sure to make interactions on WhatsApp way more fun and engaging. And I am personally loving the private mentions feature. I can mention my friends and put up inside jokes as my status updates, so only we get to share that laugh among ourselves. Have you got these new WhatsApp Status features yet? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.