The Tokyo Game Show 2020, originally scheduled to be held from September 24th to 27th at Makuhari Messe convention center has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well (sic), the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.”, said the organizers in a statement.

At this point, news about event cancelations doesn’t really come as a surprise since a series of gaming events including E3 2020, Game Developers Conference (GDC), Gamescom got canceled so far in light of the ongoing pandemic situation.

The organizers of the Tokyo Game Show 2020 – Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, Nikkei Business Publications, and Dentsu will move the event online instead of entirely canceling it. Right now, it remains unclear if the online event would be held on the initially scheduled dates (September 24 – 27).

More information regarding the matter will be announced later this month. We’ll be keeping an eye on that and hence, stay tuned for more updates. Meanwhile, it is indeed worth noting that this is the first time Tokyo Game Show is getting canceled ever since started back in 1996. That said, gamers must be feeling happy since at least an online event will be held to carry the legacy of the event forward.