Organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 have officially postponed the event citing the outbreak of coronavirus. The event will be held sometime this summer. GDC 2020 was originally scheduled from the 16th to the 20th of March in San Francisco, California.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.”, reads the official blog post.

The exact schedule for the event has not been finalized just yet. “We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.”

The decision to postpone GDC 2020 doesn’t really come as a surprise as major tech companies including Facebook, Sony, Microsoft, and Unity were withdrawing their presence from the event one by one over the past couple of weeks.

GDC organizers will be issuing a full refund for all the registered attendees, including hotel reservations booked through GDC’s hotel website or room block. The presentations that were planned for GDC 2020 will be optionally made available on GDC’s YouTube channel and the free section of GDC Vault.

With this postponement, GDC 2020 joins the list of tech events affected by coronavirus. The chain started when MWC 2020 got canceled, followed by Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference. Google has already announced that it will be holding a digital event for its Google for Games announcements that were scheduled for GDC 2020.

Now that GDC 2020 is off the chart, all the eyes are on Google’s annual developer conference Google I/O 2020 that is scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 14. As of now, the conference is expected to take place as per the plan.