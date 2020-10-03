Alongside the new Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft this week also unveiled an updated Surface Pro X 2-in-1 convertible with ‘Windows 10 Home on ARM‘ and always-on LTE connectivity like its predecessor. In its new, updated avatar, the device comes with a more powerful processor that Microsoft claims increases not only its performance, but also its battery life. While Microsoft is non-committal about whether the former will ever make it to Indian shores, the latter has already got an official launch date and pricing in the country.

Surface Pro X (2020) Features and Specifications

The new Surface Pro X comes with the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor designed with Qualcomm. The chip incorporates the Adreno 690 GPU and a Snapdragon X24 LTE modem for always-on connectivity. The laptop features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen Display with 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multitouch. There’s also up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. On the software side of things, the device runs Windows 10 Home on ARM out-of-the-box.

The exact battery capacity is unspecified, but Microsoft claims that it could last up to 15 hours on a single charge. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (no WiFi 6, sadly), Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE (via nanoSIM and eSIM support). The device also offers GPS and GLONASS support. The Surface Pro X also includes 2x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a Surface Connect port for charging. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer (e-compass) and an ambient light sensor.

Surface Pro X (2020) Price and Availability

Microsoft has priced the Surface Pro X (2020) at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,78,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant in India. It is already available for pre-order in the country, but only for commercial customers. It will go on sale in Platinum and Black color options, starting October 13.

Featured Image Courtesy: Microsoft