Alongside the Surface Laptop 3, and the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft has today announced the Surface Pro X, and with this, the company has changed quite a bit about the design of its Surface devices. The new Surface Pro X comes with an incredible looking display, with considerably thinner bezels.

That’s not all though, the Surface Pro X brings improvements to the keyboard as well. The Microsoft Type Cover with the Surface Pro X folds under the screen and folds out to reveal the new Surface Slim Pen which is now always charging inside the keyboard.

Inside, the Surface Pro X continues to be impressive, there’s a new Microsoft SQ1 mobile chipset based on ARM, and designed with Qualcomm Snapdragon. An ARM processor should mean mighty impressive battery life, and even though Microsoft didn’t say anything about the battery life, previous ARM laptops have boasted of up to 22 hours of battery life, so the Surface Pro X should also last a similarly long time.

The processor isn’t a lightweight either, with Microsoft saying that the Surface Pro X has 3 times more performance per watt as compared to the Surface Pro 6. More details about the processor should come out soon, and we’ll definitely keep you updated.

The Surface Pro X boasts of a 13-inch display with a 2880×1920 resolution, along with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB storage.

In terms of ports, the Surface Pro X comes with Two USB-C ports, which is great for future-proofing the device, and a Surface Connect port for charging along with a 5MP front, and 11MP rear facing camera.

The Surface Pro X is coming in November, with pre-orders starting right now. So what do you think about the Surface Pro X? Let us know in the comments.