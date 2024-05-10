Home > News > Windows 11 Snipping Tool Gets QR Code Scanning and Emoji Support

Windows 11 Snipping Tool Gets QR Code Scanning and Emoji Support

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
Windows 11 Snipping Tool new features
In Short
  • A new update to Windows 11 Insiders is now rolling out.
  • The update bumps Snipping Tool's version 11.2404.37.0 and brings QR Code Scanning and Emoji for markup.
  • The QR code scanning can be accessed using Text Actions option, and Screenshot emojis can be used from the Shapes toolbar.

Windows 11 has gained a few new features recently and Microsoft has rolled out another update to Windows Insiders, which brings support for QR code scanning and the ability to add emoji to your screenshots. Here’s everything you should know.

Version 11.2404.37.0 of the Snipping Tool now comes with QR code scanning and will let users use Emoji as a markup asset in screenshots. Besides, the new update also improved some shapes and brought the ability to change the opacity of shape fill and outline color.

Windows 11 Snipping Tool QR Code
Image Courtesy: Microsoft

Many users reported earlier that the ruler tool was missing from the Snipping Tool on Windows 11. It’s back now and can be toggled by pressing the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + R.

As for how you can use Snipping Tool’s built-in QR scanning abilities, if there’s a QR code in the Screenshot you’ve just taken, click the Text Actions icon beside the Crop tool, and Snipping Tool should automatically detect the QR code and display an overlay with the link.

Windows 11 Snipping Tool Emoji
Image Courtesy: Microsoft

To add emoji to your screenshots, go to the Shapes toolbar and click the Emoji icon. Selecting an emoji will drop it in the middle of the canvas, and you can then resize or feely move it according to your needs.

Related Articles
Windows 11 Ads Bugging You? This Handy Tool Helps You Block Them
Arjun Sha May 6, 2024
You Won’t Believe What’s Happening to the Windows 11 Cursor!
Arjun Sha Apr 23, 2024
How to Start Windows 11 in Safe Mode
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 19, 2024

Microsoft says these features are slowly rolling out. But Windows 11 Insiders might not see or be able to use them right away. However, they should slowly but eventually roll out to all insiders if everything goes according to plan.

What are your thoughts on these new Snipping Tool features on Windows 11? What other features would you like Microsoft to add to the tool to make it better? Let us know in the comments below.

VIA Microsoft Blog
#Tags
#Microsoft#Windows 11

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply