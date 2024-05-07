Xbox Closes Bethesda Studios, Including Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks

Studio shutdowns and budget cuts in the video games industry have been recurring for the last few months. Now, it seems Microsoft is adding more to the cut-off list. According to an email to staff sent by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft is using the “reprioritization of titles and resources” to shut down some of the most popular teams in Bethesda Studios. The cut-off also sees changes in the ZeniMax Studios team.

The closed studios from these teams include the Arkane Austin team, which made Redfall (review), and Tango Gameworks, makers behind Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire Tokyo, and The Evil Within.

Along with these major developers, Microsoft has also shut down Alpha Dog Studios, the mobile game Mighty Doom developers. Moreover, Roundhouse Games, the key contributor to The Elder Scrolls Online game, will merge with Zenimax Studios.

This also means that Redfall will no longer receive the promised updates. Although Microsoft has ended all operations for the poor vampire co-op game, servers will remain online for players to enjoy. Furthermore, Microsoft has also said that the Hero DLC buyers will get a “make-good” offer.

What does the Microsoft Mail say?

According to this mail, now confirmed by IGN through a report, “These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades.” The mail further mentions:

We are making these tough decisions to create capacity to increase investment in other parts of our portfolio and focus on our priority games.

Microsoft seems to be trying to invest in other parts of its portfolio while focusing on our priority games. The mail further cements Bethesda as one of Xbox’s key pillars. According to the mail, other Microsoft Xbox game teams such as Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, and ZeniMax Online Studios will stay the same despite these changes.

