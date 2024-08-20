When I woke up, this news was not on my bingo card! No, Black Myth: Wukong being the most wish-listed game on Steam was fine but destroying the most-played game record within half a day was unexpected. Yes, Black Myth Wukong is now the most-played Steam game of all time! Well, almost.

According to the official Steam player count, Wukong has now surpassed Palworld and CS2’s all-time player peak. Earlier, Black Myth: Wukong destroyed multiple games player count including Elden Ring.

It was right under PUBG, Palworld, and CS2 in terms of all-time player count. With Wukong already leading the concurrent players count, it seems the Monkey King has no plans to stop.

Black Myth Wukong Dethrones Palworld as It Eyes Top Spot

Black Myth Wukong currently stays at number two on the all-time player count with 2,223,179 players, trailing 3,257,248 players of PUBG. While a million-player count might seem like a lot, do not forget the game packs a lot of potential. It can get all kinds of players involved, especially with the kind of lore it has.

Image Courtesy: SteamDB

If the CCU keeps up like this, we might see Black Myth: Wukong become the most-played Steam game of all time very soon! However, as long as PUBG sits on the throne, Wukong has to settle with the most-played single-player game title.

Do you think Black Myth: Wukong can beat PUBG for the all-time peak spot? Tell us what you think in the comments below.