Home > News > Sony Confirms PS6 Development is “Progressing as Scheduled” in Latest Financial Report

Sony Confirms PS6 Development is “Progressing as Scheduled” in Latest Financial Report

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Sony CFO Lin Tao (left), the PS6 mockup (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Sony revealed PS6 development is "progressing as scheduled" in its Q2 2026 financial report web call.
  • CFO Lin Tao said Sony expects PS6 development to make "solid progress" in the next fiscal year, beginning in April 2027.
  • She also confirmed that PS5 sales have reached 97.9 million units after selling 2.6 million in the past quarter.
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Sony released its Q2 2026 financial report on November 5, 2026, revealing several key developments, including Marvel’s Wolverine surpassing 2.4 million copies worldwide and PlayStation game revenue growing despite the physical media backlash. However, Sony CFO Lin Tao also shared an update on the anticipated PS6, which, according to them, is on track.

During a web call discussing Sony’s Q2 2026 financial results, Tao said PS6 development is “progressing as scheduled” and revealed that PS5 sales have reached 97.9 million units worldwide, following another 2.6 million sales between July and September 2026. With GTA 6’s launch in Q3 2026, the console will likely surpass 100 million units.

The PS6 concept image with the logo in the background.
Image Credit: Sony

Lin Tao also confirmed that Sony has secured sufficient memory components to keep PS6 development on track despite the ongoing RAM shortage, as the company prepares for its next business year beginning in April 2027.

“From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform. For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform. We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future,” said the CFO.

In addition, Tao stated that Sony is making “solid progress” on the development of the PS6, which they call the “next-generation PlayStation.”

She said, “Although new PS5 unit sales are gradually declining as expected at this stage of the console life cycle, the PlayStation platform continues to expand and grow in a stable manner. We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-generation platform [next year].”

Previous reports have put the PS6’s memory costs at over $680 per console, while Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki revealed in an interview earlier this year that the PS6 has no release date. With development still underway, the next PlayStation could be several years away, potentially arriving in 2028 or later, and may come with a hefty price tag.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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