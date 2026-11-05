Sony Confirms PS6 Development is “Progressing as Scheduled” in Latest Financial Report

Sony released its Q2 2026 financial report on November 5, 2026, revealing several key developments, including Marvel’s Wolverine surpassing 2.4 million copies worldwide and PlayStation game revenue growing despite the physical media backlash. However, Sony CFO Lin Tao also shared an update on the anticipated PS6, which, according to them, is on track.

During a web call discussing Sony’s Q2 2026 financial results, Tao said PS6 development is “progressing as scheduled” and revealed that PS5 sales have reached 97.9 million units worldwide, following another 2.6 million sales between July and September 2026. With GTA 6’s launch in Q3 2026, the console will likely surpass 100 million units.

Image Credit: Sony

Lin Tao also confirmed that Sony has secured sufficient memory components to keep PS6 development on track despite the ongoing RAM shortage, as the company prepares for its next business year beginning in April 2027.

“From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform. For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform. We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future,” said the CFO.

In addition, Tao stated that Sony is making “solid progress” on the development of the PS6, which they call the “next-generation PlayStation.”

She said, “Although new PS5 unit sales are gradually declining as expected at this stage of the console life cycle, the PlayStation platform continues to expand and grow in a stable manner. We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-generation platform [next year].”

Previous reports have put the PS6’s memory costs at over $680 per console, while Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki revealed in an interview earlier this year that the PS6 has no release date. With development still underway, the next PlayStation could be several years away, potentially arriving in 2028 or later, and may come with a hefty price tag.