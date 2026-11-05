PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals Reveal a Dark Side of Sony’s Dynamic Pricing

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is now live, offering discounts on several games across the PSN Store. However, you might not be getting the best deal available. This could be due to Sony’s dynamic pricing, which gives different players different discounts depending on their accounts. The pricing differences of up to $6 have been spotted between accounts.

The differences were highlighted by a gaming deals X account Cheap A** Gamer, on November 4, 2026. According to the shared screenshots, Astro Bot is listed for $33.59 on one PlayStation account and $39.59 on another. Similarly, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach costs $34.29 for some players, while others are being asked to pay $39.89 for the same game.

Image Credit: Beebom

Astro Bot and Death Stranding 2 are just two popular examples spotted by players so far, and there could be more games affected by Sony’s ongoing dynamic pricing experiment on the PlayStation Store during the Black Friday 2026 sale. However, the company has not explained why certain accounts receive deeper discounts than others.

This means that two PlayStation players checking the same Black Friday deal could see different discounts for identical games. Sony’s PSN Black Friday sale began on November 4, offering discounts of up to 75% across popular titles like Control Resonant, Marvel’s Wolverine, and more.

The promotion runs until November 30, although some individual deals will expire earlier. Furthermore, this is not the first time PlayStation users have noticed different prices for the same games. Sony’s dynamic pricing experiment was first reported in 2025 and expanded across more games and regions in 2026.

Sony has not publicly explained how it determines which accounts receive these offers or whether factors such as purchase history and subscription status influence the discounts. The company has also yet to address the latest Black Friday pricing differences.

With the publisher already catching heat throughout the year for its decision to kill physical PS5 game discs, and then canning Kojima’s PHYSINT project, this might just be another addition to their already long list of troubles.