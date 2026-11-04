Sony Is Offering $400 for Your PS5 If You’re Not Using It Ahead of GTA 6 Release

With GTA 6 just around the corner, the PS5 is about to get one of its biggest games yet. However, not everyone who owns Sony’s console is still using their original hardware. Some players may have upgraded to the PS5 Pro to play GTA 6, while others might simply have their consoles sitting unused.

Now, Sony is giving those owners a chance to make some money back. It is offering up to $400 in cash for trading in their PS5 through a third-party service called Back Market. Unlike trade-in programs, successful trade-ins will see the money deposited directly into their bank accounts instead of PlayStation Store credit, which you could have used on the PlayStation Store’s upcoming black friday sale.

As shared by users on ResetEra, the notification was sent on November 2, 2026, and it reads, “Trade in your PS5 console for up to $400.” However, there is a catch. The $400 figure is based on previous quotes for a standard PS5 in Grade 0 condition and bundled with at least two controllers.

Image Credit: ResetEra

As stated, these price estimates were calculated between August 23 and September 22, 2026, meaning the actual amount you receive could be different. Back Market will also consider factors like the console’s model, storage capacity, physical condition, and included accessories before calculating the price.

The offer appears to be limited to users in the US, and there is no confirmation of a similar program for other regions. Sony isn’t the first company to encourage players to trade in their unused consoles. Microsoft recently also sent similar emails to select Xbox Series X|S owners, asking them to trade in their consoles at Best Buy for up to $375 in return.

Both offers come just weeks before GTA 6 is set to launch exclusively on consoles, with no PC version announced. For now, whether these trade-in offers are enough to convince players to part ways with their consoles remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: GTA 6 is already making its impact felt even before launch, similar to the recent PlayStation firmware updates.