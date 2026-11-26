PlayStation Plus subscribers who have been itching to get back on a virtual skateboard are in for a treat this December. Sony has announced its final lineup of PlayStation Plus monthly games for 2026, with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 leading the charge.

In a new PlayStation Blog post published on November 25, 2026, Sony confirmed that subscribers can claim all three games from December 1, 2026, through January 4, 2027. This includes members across all three subscription tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Here’s the complete lineup of PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2026:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – Cross-Gen Edition (PS5, PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS5, PS4)

Amnesia: The Bunker (PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 headlines December’s PS Plus lineup. | Image Credit: Activision

Released in July 2025, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 brings back two classic skateboarding games with modern visuals, new skate parks, an expanded roster of skaters, and additional tricks. The PS5 version also supports native 4K resolution at 60 FPS in Fidelity Mode.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 lets you create your own fighter and join some of the most iconic characters from the Dragon Ball universe. Alongside its time-traveling storyline, the game offers online multiplayer battles and cooperative raids.

For horror fans, Amnesia: The Bunker takes players into an abandoned World War I bunker, where they must survive with limited resources while being hunted by an unpredictable creature. Its emphasis on player freedom and dynamic encounters makes each playthrough different.

With December’s lineup just around the corner, subscribers have until November 30 to claim November’s monthly games, which include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, and Monster Train 2.

If you’re yet to pick up a subscription, you might also want to check out the ongoing PlayStation Black Friday 2026 deals before the sale ends on November 30.