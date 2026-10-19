Home > News > PS6 Memory and Storage Costs Reportedly Exceed $680 Per Console

PS6 Memory and Storage Costs Reportedly Exceed $680 Per Console

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The PS6 concept image with the logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Leaker KeplerL2 reports that PS6's memory and storage costs alone are "over $680" per unit.
  • The leaker's claims suggest Sony's next-gen console could cost well over $1,000.
  • The PS6's memory and storage costs are nearing $700 due to the ongoing global component shortage.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Everything we’ve heard about Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 6, points to a $1,000+ price tag. Now, a new leak on October 16, 2026, adds to those concerns, as prominent hardware leaker KeplerL2 claims the PS6’s memory and storage alone could cost Sony over $680 per unit.

On the NeoGAF discussion forum, KeplerL2 replied to a user who said the PS6 could launch at $680, saying, “RAM + NAND alone is over $680,” putting all hopes of a subsidized console price to rest. The insider previously claimed that PS6 and Xbox Project Helix chips were taped out, with the former offering 40 TFLOPS and the latter 56 TFLOPS.

KeplerL2's reply about PS6's memory and storage cost exceeding $680 per console.
Image Credit: NeoGAF

Back in August 2026, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki confirmed the company hasn’t decided on a PS6 release date yet due to the global component shortages, and KeplerL2’s latest claims could further explain why. If PS6’s memory alone costs over $680 per console, then the final product will undoubtedly cross the $1000 threshold.

This is all part of the ongoing RAMageddon, with AI data centers driving up memory prices and putting pressure on the electronics industry. Even Sony now charges $899.99 for the PS5 Pro and $649.99 for the standard PS5, putting us halfway to a four-digit price tag already.

Meanwhile, PS5 Pro stock is running low ahead of GTA 6, though the shortages may also reflect broader supply constraints rather than demand for Rockstar’s game alone. With PS6 memory costs reportedly topping $680, Sony may struggle to launch the console next year.

Sony is also skipping CES 2027, where most players expected the company to unveil the PS6. However, it’s clear that the company is not ready to show off its next-generation console just yet.

And with the blowback from Sony’s decision to end physical PS5 disc support in 2027, not everyone is overly keen on buying the PS6 either. That said, how much do you think the PS6 will cost? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
PS5 Games Are Now Running on Xbox Series X, Thanks to Emulator and PC Ports
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 19, 2026
Nintendo Confirms It Has No Plans to Abandon Physical Games Anytime Soon
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 12, 2026
Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Coming to PS5 in January 2027 with Physical Disc Release
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 7, 2026
Valor Mortis Skips Pre-Orders, but PS Plus Players Can Try It Free at Launch
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 6, 2026
#Tags
PlayStation
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Bad News: Fortnite Sprites Look Like They're Leaving in Chapter 8
    Bad News: Fortnite Sprites Look Like They're Leaving in Chapter 8
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    PS5 Games Are Now Running on Xbox Series X, Thanks to Emulator and PC Ports
    PS5 Games Are Now Running on Xbox Series X, Thanks to Emulator and PC Ports
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Wants to Release Physical Games 'For as Long as Possible'
    Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Wants to Release Physical Games 'For as Long as Possible'
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Microsoft's New Xbox Job Listing Hints at Physical Games for Project Helix
    Microsoft's New Xbox Job Listing Hints at Physical Games for Project Helix
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Riot Games Reveals New Valorant Agent Hush, the Duelist Who Bends Reality
    Riot Games Reveals New Valorant Agent Hush, the Duelist Who Bends Reality
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    Stranger Than Heaven Act 1 Story Trailer Revealed Ahead of 2027 Release
    Stranger Than Heaven Act 1 Story Trailer Revealed Ahead of 2027 Release
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    CD Projekt Red Confirms Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Will Tell an Original Story
    CD Projekt Red Confirms Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Will Tell an Original Story
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar