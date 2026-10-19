PS6 Memory and Storage Costs Reportedly Exceed $680 Per Console

Everything we’ve heard about Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 6, points to a $1,000+ price tag. Now, a new leak on October 16, 2026, adds to those concerns, as prominent hardware leaker KeplerL2 claims the PS6’s memory and storage alone could cost Sony over $680 per unit.

On the NeoGAF discussion forum, KeplerL2 replied to a user who said the PS6 could launch at $680, saying, “RAM + NAND alone is over $680,” putting all hopes of a subsidized console price to rest. The insider previously claimed that PS6 and Xbox Project Helix chips were taped out, with the former offering 40 TFLOPS and the latter 56 TFLOPS.

Image Credit: NeoGAF

Back in August 2026, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki confirmed the company hasn’t decided on a PS6 release date yet due to the global component shortages, and KeplerL2’s latest claims could further explain why. If PS6’s memory alone costs over $680 per console, then the final product will undoubtedly cross the $1000 threshold.

This is all part of the ongoing RAMageddon, with AI data centers driving up memory prices and putting pressure on the electronics industry. Even Sony now charges $899.99 for the PS5 Pro and $649.99 for the standard PS5, putting us halfway to a four-digit price tag already.

Meanwhile, PS5 Pro stock is running low ahead of GTA 6, though the shortages may also reflect broader supply constraints rather than demand for Rockstar’s game alone. With PS6 memory costs reportedly topping $680, Sony may struggle to launch the console next year.

Sony is also skipping CES 2027, where most players expected the company to unveil the PS6. However, it’s clear that the company is not ready to show off its next-generation console just yet.

And with the blowback from Sony’s decision to end physical PS5 disc support in 2027, not everyone is overly keen on buying the PS6 either. That said, how much do you think the PS6 will cost? Tell us in the comments section below.