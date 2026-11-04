Home > News > God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027, Confirms Santa Monica Studio

God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027, Confirms Santa Monica Studio

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
God of War Laufey official image featuring Laufey fighting Begtse in Everywhen.
Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio
In Short
  • Santa Monica Studios has confirmed that God of War Laufey has been delayed to May 20, 2027.
  • The game was originally set to release three months earlier, on February 16, 2027.
  • The studio says the delay will give developers more time to add the "finishing touches" and deliver the game's "fullest potential."
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Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that its upcoming PlayStation exclusive, God of War Laufey, has been pushed back to May 20, 2027, three months after its originally planned February 16 release. The studio says the extra time will allow the team to put the final touches on the game ahead of its worldwide debut on PlayStation 5.

According to Santa Monica’s post on X on November 4, 2026, the studio delayed God of War Laufey to May 2027 to add “finishing touches and push the game to its fullest potential.” The developer acknowledged the excitement surrounding God of War Laufey’s June 2026 State of Play reveal, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see what’s next for the franchise.

God of War Laufey delay statement from Santa Monica Studio.
Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica recently began the God of War Laufey pre-orders on September 29, so the delay comes a bit unexpectedly, especially after the terrific 20-minute showcase at the June 2026 State of Play. However, the delay will help the developers to add final gameplay adjustment and touches before the God of War story continues on May 20, 2027.

This isn’t the first time Santa Monica Studio has delayed a God of War game, as God of War: Ragnarok was pushed from 2021 to 2022. Thankfully, God of War Laufey’s delay is much shorter, and Ragnarok ultimately proved to be an excellent addition to the franchise.

In hindsight, a delay makes complete sense, as Santa Monica is currently juggling multiple God of War projects, including the God of War Trilogy Remake and the next Kratos-led God of War game from director Cory Barlog.

Meanwhile, you can pre-order the game itself or the God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition, both of which should now arrive on the new release date of May 20, 2027. That said, what do you think about God of War Laufey’s delay from February to May 2027? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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