God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027, Confirms Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that its upcoming PlayStation exclusive, God of War Laufey, has been pushed back to May 20, 2027, three months after its originally planned February 16 release. The studio says the extra time will allow the team to put the final touches on the game ahead of its worldwide debut on PlayStation 5.

According to Santa Monica’s post on X on November 4, 2026, the studio delayed God of War Laufey to May 2027 to add “finishing touches and push the game to its fullest potential.” The developer acknowledged the excitement surrounding God of War Laufey’s June 2026 State of Play reveal, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see what’s next for the franchise.

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica recently began the God of War Laufey pre-orders on September 29, so the delay comes a bit unexpectedly, especially after the terrific 20-minute showcase at the June 2026 State of Play. However, the delay will help the developers to add final gameplay adjustment and touches before the God of War story continues on May 20, 2027.

This isn’t the first time Santa Monica Studio has delayed a God of War game, as God of War: Ragnarok was pushed from 2021 to 2022. Thankfully, God of War Laufey’s delay is much shorter, and Ragnarok ultimately proved to be an excellent addition to the franchise.

In hindsight, a delay makes complete sense, as Santa Monica is currently juggling multiple God of War projects, including the God of War Trilogy Remake and the next Kratos-led God of War game from director Cory Barlog.

Meanwhile, you can pre-order the game itself or the God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition, both of which should now arrive on the new release date of May 20, 2027. That said, what do you think about God of War Laufey’s delay from February to May 2027? Tell us in the comments section below.