Several major GTA 6 spoilers went online before the game’s release, thanks to the 2022 leak, but one of the biggest story revelations somehow went unnoticed. Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson has revealed how he hoped the secret would stay hidden, admitting he prayed Jason and Lucia’s son, Tomás Caminos, wouldn’t leak before launch.

In an interview with VGC’s Andy Robinson, published on November 26, 2026, Nelson admitted that Rockstar was never going to reveal this major twist in GTA 6 or even talk about it before the game’s launch, and how happy he was that it wasn’t leaked, saying, “Oh my God, I’m so happy. No, we never were going to [reveal it].”

Tomás Caminos | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Since the interview is from GTA 6’s release, he was still praying that the spoiler wouldn’t spread online, adding, “I am still holding on. Fingers crossed, how many more days? I’m praying it stays under wraps. Given everything that we’ve gone through, every day I’m just like, ‘please, please don’t do that, please don’t do that’.”

Even the massive 2022 Rockstar data breach, which exposed around 90 clips of GTA 6 development footage, failed to reveal that Jason and Lucia had a son. However, one leaker had uncovered the secret as early as 2023, three years before the game’s release, and also claimed that Rockstar was working on L.A. Noire 2.

Fortunately for Rockstar, the leak went largely unnoticed, keeping the secret intact until players discovered the twist at the end of GTA 6’s prologue. “It’s meant to shock,” said Nelson.

“We were watching everyone speculate about the nature of their relationship and Jason’s character, and that takes it in a completely different context. You have something to strive for beyond a huge bank account at the end,” concluded the co-head.

That said, what was your reaction to the big twist at the end of the GTA 6 prologue? Tell us in the comments section below.