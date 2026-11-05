Marvel’s Wolverine Surpasses 2.4 Million Sales Worldwide

PlayStation has shared its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY 2026. As of November 4, 2026, it is now confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine has sold 2.4 million units worldwide.

Marvel’s Wolverine launched exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026. It’s been 50 days since the release of Marvel’s Wolverine. Now, PlayStation has officially confirmed that the game has sold 2.4 million copies so far, according to its report on the cumulative sell-through units of selected first-party software titles.

Despite backlash, Marvel’s Wolverine dominated PS Store charts at launch. According to Alinea Analytics’ Rhys Elliot, Marvel’s Wolverine reportedly sold 1.9 million copies in its first three days. If these earlier reports are accurate, Marvel’s Wolverine has sold another 500,000 copies over the past 47 days.

Image Credit: PlayStation

In comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours and crossed the 5 million copies milestone in just 10 days. To this day, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold 18.2 million units overall. Thanks to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie, both Spider-Man games from Insomniac Games have also seen a huge player spike recently.

While Marvel’s Wolverine fart gas trail controversy and other criticisms didn’t appear to affect its initial sales, the game’s sales momentum seems to have slowed down in recent weeks. At this rate, it is currently unknown whether Marvel’s Wolverine can surpass the sales records of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, let alone Spider-Man 2.

In case you forgot, Marvel’s Wolverine reportedly had a development budget of over $300 million. Given its current sales figures, the game is shaping up to be one of the underperforming PS5 titles of the year. Fans are now wondering whether the game can eventually reach its break-even point in the future and at least recoup its budget.

That said, how many copies do you think Marvel’s Wolverine can sell in its lifetime? Let us know in the comments below.