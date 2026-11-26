Marvel Rivals Season 11 is heading towards the game’s Rivals Day celebration this year, and the November 26 update brings more events and a new map for players to enjoy. Marvel Rivals version 20261126 adds new cosmetics, free Units, the Black Friday 2026 sale, and a free Legendary costume to unlock, so check out the full patch notes for all the details.

The new Marvel Rivals Season 11 update drops on November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC, bringing new events, cosmetics, and celebrations to the hero shooter.

As confirmed by NetEase Games on X, there will be no server downtime for this update. Players can continue enjoying the Rivals Day 2026 celebrations as soon as they download it.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261126 Patch Notes

New In Store

New Marvel Rivals November 26 update skins | Image Credit: NetEase Games

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items arriving in the in-game store with the November 26 update:

Lady Loki – Envious Emerald Bundle

Scarlet Witch – Virtual Insanity Bundle

Moon Knight – Moonjack Hacker Bundle

Availability: November 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to December 25, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Lady Loki – Envious Emerald Chroma Crimson Cunning/Indigo Illusion and Ultimate Ability VFX

Deadpool – Moment Stealer Chroma Gilded Gunner/Blue Blades and Ultimate Ability VFX

Cloak & Dagger – Gilded Agate Chroma Garnet Gleam/Malachite Mist and Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Incursion Point

A brand-new map, Incursion Point, is coming to Marvel Rivals Season 11 for the 18v18 Chrono Annihilation mode on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Two teams of 18 players will battle to reach 120 eliminations in a map torn apart by an incursion between present-day New York and futuristic Nueva York in 2099. This Marvel Rivals game mode and map will not be available on PS4.

Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration – Rivals Day 2026

The Rivals’ Day 2026 celebrations are getting even bigger this week. The Galactic Center in Times Square is now fully open, bringing new activities, exciting rewards, and plenty of Units for players to earn and enjoy.

Ghostworks Arcade: Grand Opening

Marvel Rivals Ghostworks Arcade mini-games | Image Credit: NetEase Games

To celebrate Marvel Rivals’ second anniversary, players can visit the Ghostworks Arcade and try six mini-games to earn themed Sprays, exclusive Titles, and Arcade Stamps. Collect enough stamps to unlock an additional 400 Units and the Arcade Ace Title. Here are all six mini-games that NetEase has confirmed:

Jeff’s Chomping Chain: A Jeff here, a Jeff there… Hey! Quit wandering off! Fall in behind Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and let’s roll out together!

A Jeff here, a Jeff there… Hey! Quit wandering off! Fall in behind Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and let’s roll out together! Land Shark Snacker: An all-you-can-eat undersea feast might sink the submarine of friendship for good. Since it’s going down anyway, you might as well eat to your heart’s content!

An all-you-can-eat undersea feast might sink the submarine of friendship for good. Since it’s going down anyway, you might as well eat to your heart’s content! Big Shot Rivals: The showdown between Cap and The Hood rages on…and this time, the hoop will be the judge!

The showdown between Cap and The Hood rages on…and this time, the hoop will be the judge! Rocket’s Joyride: Some mystery creep is trying to hijack the arcade cabinet Rocket was hauling! Show off your pinball wizardry and teach him a lesson!

Some mystery creep is trying to hijack the arcade cabinet Rocket was hauling! Show off your pinball wizardry and teach him a lesson! Hulk Can Jump!: Loki stole Hulk’s favorite beans! Wait… those beans are magic beans?! Hurry and help Hulk leap across the pillars to get them back!

Loki stole Hulk’s favorite beans! Wait… those beans are magic beans?! Hurry and help Hulk leap across the pillars to get them back! Galactic Beats: Who doesn’t want to be the dance champion of the cosmos? Hit every beat and light up the galaxy with your moves!

Available From: November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Van Dyne’s: Idea Matrix

Moment Stealer Deadpool costume in Marvel Rivals | Image Credit: NetEase Games

Van Dyne’s fashion boutique is now open at the Galactic Center Plaza. Players can try the costume design mini-game, create their own designs, and earn exchange tokens based on the quality of their Blueprints.

Players can exchange these tokens for free rewards, including Marvel Rivals Deadpool’s Legendary Moment Stealer costume. Players can also complete the Shining Compendium collection to unlock the Shining Galacta accessory.

Event Period: November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to January 21, 2027, at 9 AM UTC

Voices of Heroes

Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary by sharing your own Marvel Rivals story. Visit the red mailbox in Times Square to share your favorite in-game memories or feedback. Selected letters will be featured on the message board for everyone to read. Players can also write a letter to their future selves. It will be saved and delivered to them on the same date next year.

Event Period: November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to December 24, 2027, at 9 AM UTC

Black Friday Sale

Marvel Rivals Black Friday 2026 Sale | Image Credit: NetEase Games

The Black Friday Sale is now available for a limited time in Marvel Rivals. Players can visit the Black Friday tab in the Store and add participating bundles to their Black Friday Cart. Each purchase increases Black Friday Progress, unlocking discounts of up to 40% as players reach higher milestones.

Players can also earn limited-time rewards by reaching progress milestones, including a special Black Friday 2026 commemorative Nameplate, Units, and an exclusive Title.

Event Period: November 26, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to December 1, 2026, at 8 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Groot’s Overeager Flora: Fixed an issue on the Museum of Contemplation map where attacking destructible map barriers while within the buff range of Groot’s Ironwood Wall, Thornlash Wall, or Wild Wall would unintentionally trigger their Awakened effects (such as granting Bonus Health from Ironwood Wall).

Fixed an issue on the Museum of Contemplation map where attacking destructible map barriers while within the buff range of Groot’s Ironwood Wall, Thornlash Wall, or Wild Wall would unintentionally trigger their Awakened effects (such as granting Bonus Health from Ironwood Wall). Moon Knight’s Lunar Blindspot: Fixed an issue where the Talons of Khonshu triggered by Moon Knight’s Blood Moon Trap Team-Up Ability could not deal damage to map energy barriers.

Fixed an issue where the Talons of Khonshu triggered by Moon Knight’s Blood Moon Trap Team-Up Ability could not deal damage to map energy barriers. Loki’s Borrowed Brilliance: Resolved an issue where transforming into another hero via Loki’s Villain’s Illusion Team-Up Ability granted abnormally high Ultimate Ability charge efficiency while in that form.

Maps

Multiversal Footing Fix: Fixed several issues across the Museum of Contemplation, God Quarry, and Hydra Charteris Base maps where certain displacement or revival abilities (such as Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability resurrection or Nightcrawler’s Tandem Teleport) could cause characters to end up in abnormal positions.

Other

PS5 Spray Inspection Fix: Fixed an issue on PS5 where the right stick would stop responding on the out-of-match preview screen after equipping a Spray.

Fixed an issue on PS5 where the right stick would stop responding on the out-of-match preview screen after equipping a Spray. Winter Soldier’s Silent Strike: Fixed an issue with the Winter Soldier – Starlit Gunslinger costume where the hit sound effect for his secondary fire would occasionally fail to play.

Fixed an issue with the Winter Soldier – Starlit Gunslinger costume where the hit sound effect for his secondary fire would occasionally fail to play. Wolverine’s Accessory Alignment: Corrected an accessory placement issue on the Wolverine – X Deaths costume.

Corrected an accessory placement issue on the Wolverine – X Deaths costume. Wolverine’s Fiery Claws: Fixed a visual display error with the weapon flame VFX on the Wolverine – Weapon PhoeniX costume.

Fixed a visual display error with the weapon flame VFX on the Wolverine – Weapon PhoeniX costume. Wolverine’s Retracted Claws: Fixed an issue where Logan’s claws failed to retract properly when playing the Deadly Precision emote during a match.

That concludes the Marvel Rivals Season 11’s November 26 patch notes. Are you excited for the new update? Tell us in the comments section below.