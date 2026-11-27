From robbing stores at gunpoint to pulling off elaborate heists, there are plenty of ways to make money in GTA 6. However, some players have discovered that a crate of beer might be all they need. Instead of drinking the beer, players are using the bottles to knock out store employees and security guards, completing robberies without killing anyone or alerting the police.

A Six-Pack Is All Jason Needs in GTA 6 to Keep Store Clerks Quiet

In a viral clip shared on X by Berlin, a GTA 6 player can be seen pulling off a jewelry store robbery using beer bottles instead of conventional weapons. What’s particularly impressive about the robbery is that the player manages to loot the store and walk away without killing anyone or triggering a six-star wanted level in GTA 6. Now that’s a different level of professionalism.

GTA 6 players using beer bottles during robbery | Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via X/Berlin)

The trick revolves around how NPCs react to Jason carrying a six-pack of beer. Since beer bottles aren’t conventional GTA 6 weapons, store employees don’t see him as a threat. Players can use that as an advantage and throw a beer bottle to quickly knock out employees, as shown in the clip. This is done all without raising the alarm.

The clip also highlights the game’s surveillance mechanics. A CCTV icon appears on the GTA 6 HUD during the robbery, indicating that players have been caught on camera. To clear the icon, simply make your way into the back office of the store and destroy the CCTV recording.

Be careful, as there are more employees in the back of the store, but you can once again use beer bottles to incapacitate them. With the employees knocked out and the surveillance footage removed, you’re free to loot the entire store, including the jewelry in the front display cases. This keeps your GTA 6 Criminal Profile clean and does not attract the attention of the police.

Interestingly, the jewelry store robbery isn’t an isolated incident, as several players have been experimenting with beer bottles to rob stores across Leonida. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, GTA 6 keeps track of how Jason and Lucia, commit their crimes, with each protagonist having their own Criminal Profile.