As some studios, including devs behind the Black Myth Wukong sequel, distance themselves from generative AI, Ubisoft is encouraging its developers to explore the technology. However, the company has clarified that it doesn’t require development teams to use generative AI in their games.

In a statement provided to Vertical Slice, Ubisoft said individual teams are free to decide whether generative AI actually benefits their projects. “We encourage our teams to explore where AI can be useful and bring value to their work,” the company said, adding that incorporating the tech is not a requirement.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot with statement on AI usage | Image Credit: Ubisoft (Edited by Beebom)

The response comes after a November 25 Vertical Slice investigation cited multiple anonymous Ubisoft employees who claim teams pitching new games are expected to explain how generative AI will speed up development. According to those sources, teams that opt out face pushback and must defend their decision to management – a top-down push employees attribute directly to CEO Yves Guillemot.

The timing has only fueled internal frustration. Staff told Vertical Slice that morale is “abysmal” amid a strict five-day return-to-office mandate and ongoing cost-cutting. Just a week ago, Ubisoft announced Motherbrain, a dedicated AI-focused subsidiary housing the team behind its playable AI experiment, Teammates, and focusing on using AI to introduce new gameplay experiences.

Ubisoft’s aggressive pivot stands in sharp contrast to other studios like Divinity devs who train AI to assist humans and not replace them, although the situation at Montreal and Quebec studios mirrors similar reports of internal pressure for AI adoption at Epic Games.

Crucially, while Ubisoft maintains that the decision to use generative AI rests with individual development teams, the company hasn’t directly addressed claims that developers must justify excluding the technology from their game pitches. Between the launch of Motherbrain and a shrinking workforce, it’s easy to see why devs aren’t taking the term “optional” at face value.