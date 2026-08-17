PS6 Release Date Is Still Undecided, Says Sony CEO

Sony’s sixth-generation PlayStation console still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, with the PS6 launch window remaining up in the air.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki admitted that the company “still hasn’t fixed a date for the PS6’s launch,” implying that a 2027 release may not be on the cards anymore.

As revealed by Totoki in the WSJ interview, the ongoing global component shortages have directly affected the PlayStation 6 launch decision. The CEO said, “Considering that importance, we need to take some action. Otherwise, we cannot survive in this landscape.”

Image Credit: Sony

Also Read: PS5 Boxes Now Ship with a Warning Label About Physical Disc Support Ending

Three months ago, the Sony CEO reaffirmed that neither PS6’s release date nor prices have been finalized. To this, he added that they have secured the materials required to manufacture PS5s for the rest of 2026. This aligns with CFO Lin Tao’s comments at Sony’s Q2 earnings call for FY26 that the PS5 will have a longer life cycle.

The interview also highlights Sony’s excitement for GTA 6, which is slated to launch on November 19, 2026. The company is also exploring physical AI, including robots and wearable devices powered by artificial intelligence.

Speaking of the console, leaker Millie A previously claimed that Sony plans to launch the PS6 in fall 2027, with Foxconn, PlayStation’s primary contract manufacturer, already reserving production capacity for the next-generation console. Other reports suggested that Sony could give the PS6 controller a modular design featuring a touchscreen.

Naturally, one would think that Sony has a fixed PS6 release date in mind. But with Totoki’s recent update, it’s clear that the next-gen console is still years away, and you have the global memory and component shortage to thank for it.

Beyond the PlayStation 6, Sony has found itself caught in several controversies, with its push to phase out PlayStation physical discs taking center stage. With players trying to adjust to Sony’s all-digital future beginning in January 2028, giving the PS6 more time in development may ultimately work in the company’s favor.