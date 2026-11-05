Sony’s Latest Financial Report Reveals PlayStation Game Revenue Is Thriving Despite Player Backlash

Sony has finally revealed its latest financial report for Q2 2026. The report shows that physical game software revenue grew by 22%, while digital game sales revenue saw a 23% increase, compared to the same period last year. This suggests that players are still spending on PlayStation games despite the controversy surrounding Sony’s future plans for physical media.

Sony Reports a 22% Jump in Physical PlayStation Game Sales Despite Its Digital-Only Future

According to Sony’s financial report, physical game software, which is PlayStation disc revenue, reached 43.1 billion yen, up from 35.4 billion yen in the same quarter last year. Digital game software revenue also increased, rising from 268.3 billion yen to 330.8 billion yen.

Image Credit: Sony

Sony also recorded an increase in the number of full-game software units sold across PS4 and PS5. The company sold 88.2 million units during the quarter, compared to 80.3 million in the same period last year. Digital downloads accounted for 78% of these sales, up from 72% a year earlier.

Although digital downloads account for the majority of PlayStation game sales, physical game software revenue has also increased. This is especially notable given Sony’s plans to move away from physical releases for new games.

Sony announced that it would stop producing physical PlayStation game discs for new PlayStation games starting in January 2028. The decision started a backlash from players who prefer owning physical copies of their games. Many are concerned about game preservation, long-term access, and the ability to resell their games.

These concerns are not without reason. Several games have previously been removed from digital storefronts, like Ubisoft’s The Crew in December 2023 before its servers shut down in March 2024. The shutdown made the game inaccessible on all platforms, including to players who had already purchased it. This shows how players can lose access to games when they only depend on online services.

During the company’s Q1 FY2026 earnings briefing in July, CFO Lin Tao acknowledged players’ strong opinions about the decision and their emotional attachment to physical games. However, Tao indicated that Sony would proceed with the transition cautiously.

In the current fiscal third quarter, Sony is likely to see a boost in PlayStation game sales, thanks to the launch of GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, making it a major potential contributor to sales during the October-December quarter. It will contribute to both PlayStation’s physical and Software sales, despite GTA 6’s physical edition reportedly containing a download code instead of a disc.

Despite the criticism, Sony’s Q2 results show continued growth in PlayStation game software revenue across both formats. These figures do not tell us whether the backlash has affected sales. However, they show that spending on PlayStation games remains strong as the company prepares for its 2028 transition.