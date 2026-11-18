If you’re planning to jump into GTA 6 today, there’s one important update you need to download first. Sony has officially confirmed that the latest PS5 system software update, version 26.07-14.23.00, is mandatory to play Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title, which launches on November 19, 2026.

Sony originally released the new PS5 firmware update on November 17, but did not confirm its connection to GTA 6 at the time. It just stated, “We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.” However, in a November 18 announcement on its official PlayStation Support X account, Sony clarified that players must install the update before launching the game.

PlayStation Support X Post on PS5 Software Update | Image Credit: Sony (via X / @PS_Support_U)

The company specifically advised players to download the firmware before midnight on November 19 to ensure they are ready for launch day. The latest PS5 update is approximately 1.3 GB in size and includes security fixes. Sony has still not explained why this particular firmware version is required to play GTA 6.

Fortunately, installing the update is fairly simple. Players can head to Settings -> System -> System Software -> System Software Update and Settings on their PS5 or PS5 Pro. From there, select Update System Software to download and install the latest version.

It’s worth mentioning that Rockstar has also released two pre-launch updates since GTA 6 pre-loading began on November 10. The latest game update arrived on November 16, although Rockstar hasn’t shared any official patch notes. You can check our GTA 6 updates tracker for more details.

With GTA 6 just hours away, make sure both your PS5 system software and the game itself are fully updated before heading into Vice City. The last thing you’d want after years of waiting is another download standing between you and the game.

While you are updating your game or PS5, you can also check our GTA 6 release countdown to see exactly how much time is left before the game goes live in your region.