GTA 6 has plenty of weapons to choose from, but some iconic GTA weapons, including chainsaws and katanas, are missing or unusable, and Rockstar has explained why. According to studio co-head Rob Nelson, the weapons would have been “too much” for GTA 6’s level of visual detail and its protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

In an interview with VGC, Rob Nelson confirmed that GTA 6 not having usable hyper-violent weapons like a chainsaw or katana wasn’t a technical limitation. But it didn’t really fit the type of protagonists Jason and Lucia are in the game. Here’s what he said:

As far as the chainsaw – I think it would have been too much for this game at this resolution and these characters. It’s not a resource thing.

Jason and Lucia robbing a bank | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Nelson added, “Even at the most psycho, did Jason and Lucia really need that – what’s that going to look like?” While chainsaws are in the game, they’re not part of the GTA 6 weapon list, as in GTA Vice City or San Andreas. GTA 5 didn’t have these weapons playable either, and Rockstar followed suit with their newest title.

“You’re always trying to find the right line and balance,” Nelson said, referring to the game’s interactivity. Jason and Lucia have more personal reasons for committing crimes than simply making money, which explains why extreme weapons like chainsaws and katanas didn’t fit their characters.

Plus, GTA 6’s realistic visuals would make using weapons like chainsaws and katanas even more graphic, especially given the game’s already brutal gore and violence, as Nelson explained. The best weapons in GTA 6 are ranged, and only a few are melee, such as the Brass Knuckles and the Combat Knife, with no chainsaws or katanas in sight.

As Nelson explained in the interview, Jason and Lucia are “trying to make a go of this semi-legitimate life.” However, GTA 6’s Criminal Profile can still take a hit if you want to cause chaos, even if playable chainsaws and katanas don’t quite fit the game’s direction.