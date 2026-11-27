It’s been a week since players finally got their hands on GTA 6, but for Lucia actress Manni L. Perez, the journey has been considerably longer. In a heartfelt message thanking fans for their overwhelming support following the game’s launch, Perez revealed that she dedicated almost a decade to bringing Lucia Caminos to life.

In an Instagram story shared on Manni L. Perez’s official Instagram account on November 26, 2026, the actress thanked her new followers for their messages and the positive reception both GTA 6 and her character have received. Describing the past few days as a whirlwind, the actress also opened up about how much the role means to her.

“I’ve dedicated almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. She’s been such a significant part of mine, and I am beyond grateful she now gets to be a small part of yours,” wrote Perez.

While Perez didn’t reveal exactly when she began working with Rockstar Games, her statement suggests that she may have been involved with the GTA 6 project as early as 2017, even before the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Perez spent almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. | Image Credit: Instagram/mannilperez, Rockstar Games (Edited by Beebom)

Despite her years of involvement, Rockstar officially confirmed Perez’s role as Lucia on November 17, when she received a Best Performance nomination at The Game Awards 2026, just two days before GTA 6’s launch. With the awards ceremony scheduled for December 10, Perez could soon have another reason to celebrate.

Having kept her involvement a secret for years due to Rockstar Games’ non-disclosure agreement (NDA), Perez wasted little time embracing her role publicly once the game was out.

On launch day, she and Jason Duval‘s actor, Dylan Rourke, shared a joint statement thanking everyone involved in the game’s development, and also changed their Instagram profile pictures to their respective in-game characters.

For Perez, GTA 6’s release showcases almost a decade of work. For the millions of players exploring Leonida, however, their journey with Lucia has only just begun.