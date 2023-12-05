Is GTA 6 Releasing on PC? Answered!

Grand Theft Auto VI, aka the long awaited GTA 6, will finally bless our eyes in 2025. While the first trailer of GTA 6 has come out, many are wondering about which platforms does GTA 6 launch on? With tons of players on PC, many are also asking if GTA 6 will be released for PC.

To clear everyone’s doubts, Rockstar has, in fact, revealed some information. Launch platforms are not found at the end of the trailer, which simply states ‘Coming 2025’ instead. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, published the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI on its website.

It was confirmed here that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles. Sadly, PC is not mentioned here. For now, GTA 6 will not be releasing on PC in 2025. This is a heartbreaking sentence to read, indeed. However, besides the bad news, there is still hope for GTA 6 releasing on PC soon after its debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

When Will GTA 6 Release on PC?

A massive player base of GTA exists on the PC platform. Rockstar will obviously not leave its community high and dry. Everyone (including PC & console players) has to wait for GTA 6 to release for about 1.5 to 2 years, depending on when the new Grand Theft Auto releases in its 2025 release window. Since PC is not mentioned as a supported platform for GTA 6 at launch, desktop gamers will simply have to wait.

How long do you ask? Well, we thought the same and did the calculation ourselves. Below, you can find how long it took for GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and also GTA IV to come out on PC. Based on this, we have calculated a speculative release date for GTA 6 on PC below, too!

Game Console Launch Release Date PC Release Date Red Dead Redemption 2 October 2018 November 2019 (13 months later) Grand Theft Auto IV

(GTA 4) April 2008 December 2008 (9 months later) Grand Theft Auto V

(GTA 5) September 2013 April 2015 (19 months later) Grand Theft Auto VI

(GTA 6) Coming in 2025 Early to Mid 2026 (speculated)

Personally, I don’t think Rockstar will take too long to make GTA 6 for PC. Going by the past figures, we can see that PC gamers had to wait a minimum of 9 months. This is referring to the GTA 4 release on PC. Speaking of GTA 5, the game was made for PS3 first. Then, it was made for PS4, and then the PC version came almost two years later.

The latest example (Red Dead Redemption 2) is a good one to take for reference. The PC version came after 13 months in this case. Considering the above timelines for when PC versions of Rockstar Games released, it is best to assume that we won’t hear about GTA 6 for PC until early 2026 at the very least.

Still, a whole new console generation (PS6/Next-Gen Xbox era) is not a concerning factor after GTA 6 releases on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S. Hence, by my speculation, I think we can expect steady development of Grand Theft Auto VI for PC shortly after Rockstar releases the game on console platforms.

Moreover, Rockstar could be working hard on optimizing the next-gen GTA Online experience. By the way, Rockstar had acquired RP modders as employees earlier to elevate future GTA Online experiences. In the end, the PC version will be quite refined too. We could even see GTA VI for PC come with exciting new features similar to the last game. There is definitely a long time to wait for GTA 6 to release on the PC platform.

What are your thoughts on GTA 6 not releasing on PC in 2025 when it launches? Let us know in the comments below.