PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2026 Deals Revealed with Games Like Wolverine, and More

The official PlayStation X account has revealed the dates for the PlayStation Black Friday 2026 deals. The Black Friday sale begins a little earlier than usual this year on November 4, 2026. Ahead of the PlayStation Black Friday 2026 sale, the company has also shared a list of PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games and DLCs that will receive discounts of up to 75%.

It’s now official that the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2026 deals will kick off on November 4, 2026, at 12:00 AM local time. The PlayStation Black Friday 2026 deals will run for almost a month, ending on November 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM local time. Thousands of PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games, both old titles and new game releases from 2026 (including DLCs), will be available at discounted prices.

Image Credit: PlayStation

If you are wondering which of the latest titles will be on sale during the PlayStation Black Friday 2026 deals, here is a list of games that are confirmed to receive a discount:

As you can see, some of the best video games of 2026, including 007 First Light, Pragmata, The Blood of Dawnwalker, etc will receive deep discounts during the upcoming PlayStation Black Friday 2026 deals. However, PlayStation has also confirmed that the offers and percentage discounts may vary by region. As a result, not every player will receive the same discount on their preferred titles.

In addition, PlayStation has disclosed that certain game discounts will end on November 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM local time (before the Black Friday 2026 sale ends). Some of the deals will also be replaced with new offers. Therefore, it is best to complete your purchases as soon as you can during the PlayStation Black Friday deals.