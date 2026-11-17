Sony has released another PlayStation 5 (PS5) system software update on November 17, 2026, just two days before GTA 6 launches worldwide. The latest firmware, version 26.07-14.23.00, introduces another round of security fixes as the company continues to strengthen its console security ahead of one of the biggest game releases.

The new PS5 update is approximately 1.3 GB in size and is now available for players to download. However, Sony’s official patch notes reveal just one change: “We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.”

Image Credit: Sony

Sony has not provided any additional details about the vulnerabilities addressed in this update. There is also no mention of new features, performance improvements, or changes to the PS5 interface.

This is the second security-focused firmware update Sony has released in just over two weeks. The company previously rolled out PS5 firmware version 26.07-14.22.00 on November 2, which also introduced security fixes without revealing exactly what had changed.

The frequent updates come as the PS5 jailbreak community continues to explore vulnerabilities in the console’s system software. With hackers making progress on older firmware versions, Sony’s recent security updates have attracted additional attention. However, the company has not confirmed whether the latest patch specifically targets any known jailbreak exploits.

The timing is also interesting, considering that GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games is also releasing multiple pre-launch updates for GTA 6, giving players several downloads to install before launch day.

While Sony has not officially linked its latest firmware update to GTA 6, PS5 players should check for pending system software updates before jumping into Leonida later this week. With less than two days remaining until launch, players can also follow our GTA 6 countdown to track exactly when the game becomes available in their region.