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GTA 6 PS5 File Size: How Much GB Storage You Need?

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 artwork with Jason and Lucia with a PS5 console beside them.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6 will take up 210 GB on PlayStation 5 consoles, including both PS5 and PS5 Pro.
  • Preloads for GTA 6 begin on November 12, 2026, a week before its November 19 launch.
  • Rockstar hasn't revealed GTA 6's file size for Xbox Series X|S yet, but you can expect it to be 200+ GB.
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It’s official, folks: GTA 6’s download size has been revealed, and it will take up a whopping 210 GB on your PlayStation 5 console. According to the X account PlayStation Game Size, GTA 6 will have a midnight release for all regions, further confirming previous reports that Rockstar isn’t taking a simultaneous global release approach with the upcoming open-world game.

GTA 6 pre-loads begin on November 12, 2026, at midnight, giving players a week to download 210 GB worth of data on the PlayStation 5 consoles before it releases on November 19, 2026. While Rockstar hasn’t revealed GTA 6’s download size on Xbox Series X|S consoles, you can expect it to be 200+ GB.

Jason and Lucia dancing in GTA 6 with the Vintage Vice City pack outfits.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If you’re wondering why we’re getting reports of the download size so early, it’s because Rockstar has sent out GTA 6 review codes to content creators and critics already. Reports state that GTA 6’s review embargo lifts on November 18, 2026, which is a day before the game officially launches worldwide.

So, with GTA 6 taking up a whopping 210 GB on PlayStation 5 and likely Xbox Series consoles, it’s easy to see why Rockstar has already sent out review codes to give creators time to download and enjoy the game, unlike in Red Dead Redemption 2’s situation, where they sent out the review codes around a week ahead of its October 26, 2018 release.

GTA 6’s 210 GB download size isn’t unjustified at all, as Rockstar has already confirmed that the game will feature the richest, densest open world ever in a video game. GTA 6’s Vice City alone is twice the size of GTA 5’s Los Santos, so you can imagine why it’s taking so much storage space.

If you’ve got your GTA 6 pre-orders ready, preload it as soon as the clock strikes 12 on November 12, so you can play the game on launch day without worrying about downloading additional files. That said, what do you think about GTA 6’s download size? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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