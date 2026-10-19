PS5 Games Are Now Running on Xbox Series X, Thanks to Emulator and PC Ports

With each passing day, PS5 emulation keeps making progress. Select PS5 games are now running on Xbox Series X thanks to a port of the open-source KytyPS5 emulator.

In September 2026, two months after Sony announced that PS5 physical disc production would end in 2028, developer Devorn Cosmo Uenal successfully launched four PS5 games through the KytyPS5 port to Xbox, which he calls the PS5X.

As seen in his YouTube video, he managed to run four PS5 game builds on an Xbox Series X: GEX Trilogy, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and Quake II. None are PS5 exclusives, and there’s a catch: PS5X runs through Xbox Developer Mode, which limits games to 5GB of memory.

Image Credit: YouTube/Devorn Cosmo Uenal

That helps explain why these less demanding titles were able to run. However, this Xbox port still lagged behind the PC version of KytyPS5, which runs Demon’s Souls and Astro Bot at over 60 FPS, while newer releases like Marvel’s Wolverine boot up at lower frame rates.

But fast-forward to October 2026, more PS5 games, including some exclusives, are now running on Xbox Series X. Multiple modders have figured out a way to run PC versions of PS5 games in Xbox’s Developer Mode.

This includes flagship PlayStation titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, through certain Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and compatibility layers, at around 50-60 fps.

It’s not running natively, as Xbox Developer Mode limits games to 5GB of memory. Still, getting PS5 game builds running on Xbox Series X, albeit the PC version, is an impressive breakthrough. The PS5X port remains a work in progress, so it will take time before it can run more demanding games reliably.

However, anyone looking to try PS5 emulation on Xbox Series X through Developer Mode, especially those awaiting GTA 6, should be careful, as piracy or violating Microsoft’s rules could lead to an account or console ban.

That said, what do you think of PS5 games running on Xbox Series X? Tell us in the comments section below.