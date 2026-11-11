Sony Shuts Down the PS Plus PC App and Hardly Anyone Will Miss It

Sony is officially shutting down its PlayStation Plus PC app on December 10, 2026. This means PC players will no longer be able to stream PlayStation games on their computers.

This applies to active PS Plus Premium subscriptions. However, the shutdown will not affect PS Plus services on consoles.

The company quietly announced the decision in an official blog post, alongside its PlayStation Plus November Game Catalog reveal. Sony cites extremely low usage among subscribers as the reason for why it is discontinuing the PC app.

According to Sony, less than 0.4% of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers were using the PS Plus app on PC. With only a small percentage of subscribers using the service, the company has decided to discontinue it. Now, Sony will redirect its resources to improving other widely used PS Plus features.

For those unaware, the PlayStation Plus PC app allows Premium subscribers to stream select PlayStation games directly to Windows PCs without needing a Sony’s console. The service includes access to a library of supported PS4 and classic PlayStation titles through cloud streaming, similar to Nvidia GeForce Now.

However, starting December 10, this option will no longer be available. Sony has confirmed that affected subscribers will receive direct notifications about the shutdown.

The company also clarified that existing PlayStation Plus memberships and benefits on PS5 and PS4 will remain unaffected. Additionally, the cloud streaming feature will still be available on supported PS devices, which include PS5 and PS Portal.

While the shutdown affects only a very small portion of PlayStation Plus subscribers, it removes one of the few ways PC players could access select PlayStation games without owning a console.