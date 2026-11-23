The first GTA 6 update after the massive release of the game is now out. Almost five days after launch, Rockstar Games is finally hitting the consoles. Here are all the GTA 6 patch notes for update version 01.002.002 (1.0.2.2).

The download size for the GTA 6 update for the first patch is 603.8 MB on PS5 and 1.6 GB on Xbox. It is rolling out globally, as the first 33% of players have already received the GTA 6 update. After three hours, 66% will have the update, and after 6 hours, all players will get the update. Make sure you check for updates on your console if it is still not there.

With the money glitch in GTA 6 being viral, we knew some patches were coming. We also have seen plenty of bugs which are finally fixed.

Here are the full patch notes for GTA 6:

Bug fixes and improvements.

So, are you liking the new changes in the GTA 6 version 01.002.002 patch notes update? Let us know in the comments.