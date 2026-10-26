PlayStation Accounts May Be at Risk as Users Report Unauthorized Child Accounts and Email Changes

PlayStation comes into the news spotlight once again as PSN (PlayStation Network) users are reporting a possible security issue that appears to let unknown people into their accounts and add unfamiliar child accounts to their family lists, which poses a major risk. Some users who reported this issue on October 24, 2026, suspect that attackers have bypassed two-factor authentication (2FA), though that hasn’t been confirmed.

PSN Users Report Unauthorized Family Members and Account Changes

Several PSN users on X say they found unauthorized child accounts operating from overseas in their PSN family lists that they never added themselves. Others received emails about changes to their sign-in IDs or email addresses that they didn’t make.

Similar complaints trace back to early October, with affected players sharing their experiences in subreddits and on social media, which is holding them back from playing games like Marvel’s Wolverine on their PS5.

A report published in a Japanese news outlet on October 26 added to the attention, claiming unauthorized family members were being added despite existing security measures. Some users allege that attackers got past both passwords and 2FA set up on PSN accounts.

Image Credit: X / Army

Although none of these claims have been independently verified, it’s still unclear whether they point to a single vulnerability or several unrelated account security problems. Reports have also raised concerns among PSN users about personal information, including saved payment details, getting leaked to hackers, which could lead to them purchasing PS Plus subscriptions and more on the account.

If you’re one of the affected ones, you can check your family list directly from your PS5 console. Go to Settings -> Users and accounts -> Family -> Family Management and look through the accounts listed there. Any name which you don’t recognize is a massive red flag. It’s also worth checking your inbox for unexpected emails about changes to your PSN sign-in ID or email address.

Furthermore, if you spot anything suspicious, contact PlayStation Support, then review your account security settings and saved payment info. But do note that Sony’s official guidelines state that child family members can’t simply be removed from a family list, which could make the cleanup harder.

Sony is also investigating the issues and has advised users to be familiar with the PSN Family Management settings, where the company states users can add Parental Controls that can “restrict games that can be played and movies that can be watched”, “set limits on playtime and manage gaming hours”, “share wallets and set monthly spending limits”, and “restrict communication features, such as voice chat and messaging.”

Last year in December 2025, PSN users also faced a security scare where a 2FA breach suggested that PS accounts could be hacked using profile names and transaction IDs of players. It was then advised to users to keep their transaction IDs confidential and not publicly share them with anyone.

Beebom has reached Sony for a comment on this situation, so make sure to check back here for an update. Until then, keep your 2FA on, reset your account password, and don’t share any of your personal info online to avoid such an attack on your PSN account.