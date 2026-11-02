PS5 Firmware Update Drops Ahead of GTA 6 as Jailbreak Race Heats Up

Sony has released a fresh PS5 firmware update with security fixes, and its timing is raising questions as the console’s jailbreak scene continues to make progress before the GTA 6 launch. The new system software version 26.07-14.22.00 arrived on November 2, thereby giving the console an opportunity to reinforce its security.

The latest PS5 firmware update is approximately 1.267 GB in size and is available to download now. Interestingly, the description of the patch notes is quite small, and Sony states the following change:

We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.

This is practically everything Sony has revealed about this release, and there is no mention of new features, performance improvements, interface changes, or any specific bugs addressed. What catches the eye of gamers is the security-focused nature of the update and that it arrives right after the recent developments surrounding the PS5 jailbreaks.

Image Credit: Sony. Rockstar Games (Made by Beebom)

This update follows firmware version 14.20 that arrived on October 21. The homebrew community has been actively exploring the vulnerabilities in Sony’s console and previously released a jailbreak that supports firmware versions 7.00 through 13.60.

Naturally, with few days left till GTA 6, this development is more interesting. Some speculation has emerged that the minimum firmware required to run GTA 6 would be at least version 14.10. Following the latest release, online reports suggest that version 14.22 is required to run the game.

However, there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games yet, so these claims should be treated as speculation.

A successful jailbreak might potentially allow users to modify their consoles and create opportunities for piracy. Being such a high-profile game and with GTA 6 launching on PlayStation and Xbox consoles first, this news is really concerning.

With the GTA 6 release date approaching, Sony might introduce some additional security updates in the upcoming weeks. So, are you excited to check out the brand-new activities in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below.