Snapdragon X Plus With a 5G Modem in the Works For Windows: Report

Earlier, we reported that Qualcomm is not just launching the Snapdragon X Elite chipset for Windows PCs, but also developing a new variant called the “Snapdragon X Plus“. The Plus variant has four different SKUs, beginning with the “X1P” prefix. Now, a report from WinFuture suggests that Qualcomm is working on X1P44100 and X1P46100 variants of the Snapdragon X Plus since February.

However, there is no information on frequency, core count, power profile, and GPU capability. What is unique about the Snapdragon X Plus chipset is that a Snapdragon X65 5G modem is being tested along with it. It means that upcoming Windows laptops with the Snapdragon X Plus chipset can access 5G mobile connectivity on the go without the need for tethering.

The dream of an efficient and powerful always-connected PC (ACPC) may come to life in the near future. The report also indicates that the Snapdragon X Plus variant may feature 10 Oryon CPU cores, instead of 12, which is seen on the premium Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Previous rumors suggesting the development of an eight-core Qualcomm PC chipset have likely been shelved.

It’s being said that Snapdragon X Plus will be introduced later in the market, after Snapdragon X Elite’s debut in June. In case, you are not aware, Microsoft is holding an event in May where the company will launch Surface laptops with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The new ARM-based laptops are said to ship in June.

Apart from that, a Qualcomm engineer recently confirmed that Windows games will just work on the Snapdragon X Elite processor. And recent Snapdragon X Elite benchmarks show that it’s on par with the Apple M2 chipset which is great. However, it doesn’t beat the Apple M3 chipset, at least on leaked benchmarks we have seen so far.

So are you excited about the launch of Snapdragon X Elite-powered Windows laptops? Let us know in the comments below.