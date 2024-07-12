Qualcomm Schedules ‘Snapdragon for India’ Event on July 30

Silicon giant Qualcomm has been on a roll recently with its X Elite CPUs for laptops. The company has now announced that the new Snapdragon for India event will be held in Delhi on July 30. The company has also said there will be two “Historic Announcements” during the event.

As for what the two new announcements could be, the artwork for the invitation shared by Qualcomm reveals a few things. One of them could be the official launch of Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot PCs in India.

This is pretty evident in the first three layers of the Rangoli art. The first, second, and third layers contain AI, Snapdragon, and AI laptop icons. Guess what’s coming? 👀

Hint: Next-level connectivity and performance, engineered for you.

Stay tuned! 🌟 #Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/vuYhaLBc9y— Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) July 11, 2024

As for the second announcement, the icons 5G, Wi-Fi, and SoC in the rest of the layers suggest it could be a phone with 5G, Wi-Fi, and an SoC meant specifically to power the device.

This could be a partnership with Jio as Qualcomm, in 2022, partnered with the brand to develop 5G products. So, perhaps we’re looking at an affordable Jio feature phone or smartphone.

A few brands such as HP and ASUS have already announced the arrival of their Copilot+ PCs in India. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Qualcomm reveals more about other manufacturers who could potentially bring their Copilot+ SKUs to the subcontinent.

If you’re interested in knowing about all the manufacturers and their Copilot+ PCs, read our comprehensive list of devices here.

What are your thoughts on Copilot+ PCs and Qualcomm X Elite processors? Let us know in the comments.