Microsoft Announces May Event for ARM Surface AI PCs and Windows 11

Two weeks ago, we reported that Microsoft is holding a Surface, Windows, and Copilot event on March 21st. The event is primarily aimed at commercial users and Microsoft may also launch Intel Core Ultra-powered Surface devices. Now, the Redmond giant has confirmed an event for May 20 where it’s expected to unveil Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface AI PCs.

So far, we have seen leaks about the SD X Elite-powered Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, but Samsung has not announced an official date for its release. So the new Surface laptops may be the first devices to pack the powerful and efficient, Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

According to a report by Windows Central, it will be an in-person event held in Seattle. Microsoft is likely to launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with the ARM-powered Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm. Microsoft insiders say that the new Surface laptops will have true all-day battery life, rivaling the Apple M3 chipset in both performance and efficiency. The new ARM-powered Surface laptops will ship in June.

Apart from that, Microsoft is said to announce several AI features for the next Windows 11 24H2 update. From AI Super Resolution to on-device Live Captioning for several languages, the next update will bring AI-laden features packed to the brim.

With the powerful on-device NPU on the Snapdragon X Elite, many new AI experiences can be unlocked. Microsoft is also working on a feature called “AI Explorer” that will allow you to look for your files, apps, history, and almost everything using natural language prompts on Windows 11. It will be something like the Timeline feature that we saw on Windows 10 but powered by AI.

So are you excited for Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface laptops and the next Windows 11 update? Let us know in the comment section below.