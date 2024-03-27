Google Chrome Arrives for Windows on ARM Before Snapdragon X Elite Debut

The Windows on ARM (WoA) platform was announced in 2017 with Windows 10. After almost seven years, before the Snapdragon X Elite debut, Google has released a native version of stable Chrome to run on ARM-powered Windows devices. Microsoft had already ported Edge to run on WoA, however, users were waiting for Google to bring the popular Chrome browser to the ARM platform.

Google in its blog says a full version of Chrome is rolling out this week on ARM-compatible Windows devices. Chrome has been fully optimized for the Snapdragon X Elite platform and will offer a faster and smoother web browsing experience. Google further says that Chrome on WoA will have access to all top features including extensions, themes, generative AI features, built-in security, and more.

Christiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm said:

“The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite’s role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid 2024.”

In addition, Google says that in the coming days, Chrome will get an even “bigger boost in performance” with the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Some Snapdragon Insiders got a chance to run the stable version of Chrome on Snapdragon X Elite and compared it with Chrome on Intel Core Ultra 7 155H.

Today the stable version of @googlechrome launches for @Windows ARM! We had a chance to see some benchmarks on the @Snapdragon X Elite platform and let me just say they are blazing fast 🔥



Speedometer2: 457 vs 413

JetStream2: 316.765 vs 295.098 pic.twitter.com/kw0tVWKs2c— Devin Arthur (@Lexcyn) March 26, 2024

In the Speedometer 2.0 browser benchmark test, the new stable version of Chrome for WoA scored 457 whereas the Intel system achieved only 413 points. In the JetStream 2 test which evaluates JavaScript and WebAssembly performance, Chrome for WoA scored 316.765 and Chrome running on Intel’s processor scored 295.098. You know I was also curious about how @MicrosoftEdge would do in a JetStream 2 test on @Snapdragon X-Elite vs Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 🤔



314,979 vs 283,524! 😯 pic.twitter.com/6C0XpZEInl— Jeremy Sinclair #ฺNET (@sinclairinat0r) March 26, 2024

By the way, even the ARM version of Microsoft Edge performs similarly to Chrome and beats Intel’s new Core Ultra-powered system. We recently reported that Windows games on Snapdragon X Elite should just work fine with x64 emulation and Qualcomm is pretty confident about it. A Snapdragon Insider ran Baldur’s Gate 3 on Snapdragon X Elite and got 30 FPS at 1080p resolution.

Now, with the official Chrome support coming to the WoA platform, it’s fast becoming a serious platform for users to consider when the Snapdragon X Elite debuts in June 2024. Microsoft is hosting an event in May where it will likely launch new Surface devices with the Qualcomm processor. A new leak also suggests that Samsung is ready to launch Galaxy Book4 “Edge” with the Snapdragon X Elite processor.