HP Launches First Snapdragon X Elite Laptop in India

HP has become the first company to launch two Snapdragon X Elite laptops in India. Dubbed ‘Copilot+ PC’, it’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. General consumers can get the HP Omnibook X laptop and business customers can opt for the HP Elitebook Ultra G1q. Both HP laptops come with the third SKU (X1E-78-100) in the Snapdragon X series lineup.

The Snapdragon X Elite chipset (X1E-78-100) packs 12 Oryon CPU cores and offers a maximum frequency of up to 3.4GHz. There is no dual-core boost on this SKU. As for the Adreno X1 GPU, it can deliver performance up to 3.8 TFLOPs. The NPU remains the same across all SKUs, performing up to 45 TOPS.

HP Omnibook X / Image Courtesy: HP

HP EliteBook Ultra G1q / Image Courtesy: HP

As for the HP Omnibook X laptop, it comes with a beautiful 14-inch 2.2K touch IPS display and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM (8448 MHz). For storage, you have 1 TB of Gen4 NVMe SSD. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Finally, HP promises a battery life of up to 26 hours. You can read our early impressions of the Snapdragon X Elite chipset to make a judgment.

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q also packs similar specs. Both Copilot+ PCs are available for pre-order on HP’s online store. The HP Omnibook X costs Rs. 1,39,999 and the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q is priced at 1,53,399.