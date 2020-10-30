Samsung has launched SmartThings Find, a new service in SmartThings app to help locate your misplaced or stolen Galaxy devices. The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) to locate compatible Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

In case you’re wondering, SmartThings Find supports Galaxy phones running Android 8 (Oreo) or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later, Galaxy Buds+, and the recently-launched Galaxy Buds Live. However, it is worth mentioning that the UWB feature is limited to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

You can start using SmartThings Find after a quick registration process. One handy aspect of the service is that you can even locate individual earbuds, which should come in handy for those who are more likely to misplace them.

The best part of SmartThings Find is the fact that it even works offline, thanks to BLE. According to Samsung, a device that has been offline for 30 minutes produces a BLE signal that can be received by nearby devices. In addition, if you report your device as lost through the app, other nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet users can help find your device.

This is an opt-in feature and involves the other person alerting the Samsung server about your lost device’s location. As a result, Samsung will notify you once it receives data about the device location. While this should prove helpful for finding lost gadgets, it requires active participation from other Galaxy device owners.

SmartThings Find is now rolling out through a new update for the SmartThings app. The company has plans to expand the feature to support tracking tags early next year. You can grab the latest version via Google Play Store.

Download SmartThings (Android)