Alongside the Galaxy S20 flagship series, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds+, an upgraded version of its original Galaxy Buds, at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy Buds+ bring along a bigger battery, enhanced audio experience, and improved connectivity for an additional $20 as compared to its predecessor.

Galaxy Buds+ Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Samsung hasn’t changed a lot and the Galaxy Buds+ look almost exactly the same as their first-gen counterparts. The earbuds size remains unchanged in size but you now get a bigger battery and an extra speaker, which is quite amazing.

Galaxy Buds+ should be able to offer you an enhanced audio experience since the earbuds now include two drivers, one tweeter and one woofer, instead of just one like in the Galaxy Buds. You also get 3 microphones on board, two outside and one inside, for improved call quality. Samsung has also partnered with Spotify so you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts (from your history) simply with a single long-press on either touchpad.

We will have to get our hands on the new Buds+ to test that out but I’m disappointed to see Samsung skip on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with this upgrade. That too when its arch-nemesis Apple has embraced the feature with last year’s AirPods Pro. Galaxy Buds+ relies on Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, has IPX2 water resistance rating and looks quite sleek.

The biggest highlight of the new Galaxy Buds+ is the bigger battery inside both the earbuds and charging case. Each earbud now includes an 85mAh battery in contrast to the 58mAh battery in the first-gen Galaxy Buds. This almost doubles the music playback time to 11 hours, which can be increased up to 22 hours when coupled with the charging case (270mAh battery).

Price and Availability

In line with the leaks prior to today’s official launch, the Galaxy Buds+ has been priced at $149. This means you will only have to shell out an additional $20 to get upgraded audio and improved battery life as compared to its predecessors.

Galaxy Buds+ will go on sale starting from February 14 and will be available in three color variants – Black, White, and Blue. So, would you be upgrading to the Galaxy Buds+ soon? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.