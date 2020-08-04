We’re still a day away from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, but you can already download the wallpapers from the upcoming Samsung flagship on your phone. The backgrounds come courtesy of leakster extraordinaire, Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24).

The wallpapers, as can be seen from the tweet below, carry the same butterfly theme that Samsung is using to promote the device. The company had used similar butterfly imagery to market the first-generation Fold last year.

#Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Official Wallpapers! The ones on twitter are uncompressed but still including Google Drive Link for the same. Might not fit your smartphones but good for iPad/Laptops I guess.https://t.co/STKDUmCw2c Please credit if you share further. #GalaxyZFold2 pic.twitter.com/5iHnDmYO17 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

The abstract art in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers is reminiscent of the ones seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy S20. One of these are likely to be the default wallpaper on Samsung’s upcoming folding smartphone. You can download the wallpapers from Google Drive (courtesy: Ishan Agarwal).

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5. A slew of leaks over the past few weeks have revealed several key aspects of the upcoming device. It will reportedly bring a lot of changes as compared to the first-generation Fold. However, it is still expected to feature two displays like its predecessor. While the external one is said to be 6.23-inches, the primary display is said to be a 7.59-inch 120Hz unit.

The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865. It will also apparently ship with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A leak also suggested that the combined battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be 4,365mAh. That’s similar to the 4,380mAh battery from last year’s original Galaxy Fold.